NBA: Playoff result

Umer Jamshaid
3 minutes ago
Wed 19th August 2020 | 02:10 AM
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :results from NBA first round playoff series on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida (series best of seven): Orlando 122 Milwaukee 110(Orlando leads series 1-0)
