NBA: Playoff Results
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 08:50 AM
Orlando, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :result from NBA playoff game on Friday in Orlando, Florida (all series best-of-seven): Eastern Conference FinalsMiami 121 Boston 108(Miami lead series 3-2)
