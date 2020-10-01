UrduPoint.com
NBA: Playoff Results

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Orlando, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :result from NBA Finals game one on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida (series best-of-seven): Miami 98 LA Lakers 116(LA Lakers lead series 1-0)

