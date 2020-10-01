NBA: Playoff Results
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:30 AM
Orlando, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :result from NBA Finals game one on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida (series best-of-seven): Miami 98 LA Lakers 116(LA Lakers lead series 1-0)
Recent Stories
Girl waiting for bus in Lahore allegedly kidnapped ..
Masood Khan calls for internationally declaring BJ ..
Pakistan’s nuclear, strategic capability is safe ..
Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 October 2020
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..
UAE secures 24.8 per cent of Japan's crude oi ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Turkey begins life under strict social media rules5 minutes ago
-
Indian low-caste woman dies after gang-rape, second in a week5 minutes ago
-
Astros, Yankees advance, Dodgers take series lead5 minutes ago
-
'Hardware failure' halts trade all day for Tokyo stock markets5 minutes ago
-
United Airlines says will begin furloughing 13,000 employees15 minutes ago
-
Fire damage to US wine region laid bare as latest death confirmed16 minutes ago
-
Doctors' coats turned into Covid-fighting art in Panama26 minutes ago
-
Turkey, Iran deploy 'game-changing' drones in north Iraq45 minutes ago
-
Millions on the move as China eyes holiday bounce45 minutes ago
-
Protais Mpiranya: the last high-ranking Rwanda genocide fugitive45 minutes ago
-
Malaysian palm oil giant hit with US ban over abuse concerns46 minutes ago
-
Bruised Butler vows to bounce back after Lakers mauling46 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.