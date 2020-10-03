NBA: Playoff Results
Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 11:40 AM
Miami, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :result from NBA Finals game one on Friday in Orlando, Florida (series best-of-seven): Miami 114 LA Lakers 124(LA Lakers lead series 2-0)
Recent Stories
Legendary Gaming Experience is Closer Than You Thi ..
Pak Army kills two hardcore terrorists in north Wa ..
Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 October 2020
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..
Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..
Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
India virus deaths pass 100,00021 seconds ago
-
James, Davis, propel Lakers past Heat26 seconds ago
-
India virus deaths pass 100,000: official data28 seconds ago
-
'Worse than Moria': migrants get to grips with new Greek camp34 seconds ago
-
Hall of Famer Gibson dies at 84 after struggle with cancer: media44 seconds ago
-
Singaporean 'ant-repreneur' sells tiny six-legged pets11 minutes ago
-
UK's Johnson bids to woo restive party members11 minutes ago
-
Mexican pot campaigners take fight to Senate's doorstep21 minutes ago
-
Pope in first trip outside Rome since virus lockdown21 minutes ago
-
Marlins blank Cubs to advance, Padres use nine pitchers to oust Cardinals41 minutes ago
-
Padres use nine pitchers to oust Cardinals, Marlins blank Cubs to advance51 minutes ago
-
Before Enable: Three of Prince Khalid Abdullah's greatest horses1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.