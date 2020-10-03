UrduPoint.com
NBA: Playoff Results

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Miami, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :result from NBA Finals game one on Friday in Orlando, Florida (series best-of-seven): Miami 114 LA Lakers 124(LA Lakers lead series 2-0)

More Stories From Miscellaneous

