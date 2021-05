(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :results on Thursday in the first round of the NBA playoffs (all series best-of-seven): Eastern Conference Milwaukee 113 Miami 84 (Milwaukee leads series 3-0) Western Conference Los Angeles Lakers 109 Phoenix 95 (Los Angeles leads series 2-1) Denver 120 Portland 115(Denver leads series 2-1)