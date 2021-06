(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) : results on Saturday from the NBA playoffs ( all series best-of-seven) Western Conference finalsPhoenix 84 Los Angeles Clippers 80(Suns lead series 3-1)

