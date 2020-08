Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) : results from NBA first-round playoff games on Saturday in Orlando , Florida ( all series best-of-seven): Eastern Conference Milwaukee 118 Orlando 104 ( Milwaukee win series 4-1) Western ConferenceHouston 114 Oklahoma City 80( Houston lead series 3-2)

