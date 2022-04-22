- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
NBA Playoff Results - 1st Update
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 09:30 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :results from Thursday's NBA playoff games (all series best of seven): Western Conference at Minneapolis, Minnesota Memphis 104 Minnesota 95 (Memphis leads series 2-1) at Salt Lake CityDallas 126 Utah 118(Dallas leads series 2-1)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd April 2022
Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on May 16 - White House
Six dead in Russian military research institute fire
Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: Rana Sanaullah
US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'Great Honor' to Be Sanctioned b ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
'Cinema Paradiso' actor Jacques Perrin dies at 8019 seconds ago
-
Horses give Irish prisoners hope of a stable life10 minutes ago
-
Bahraini artisans toil to preserve sugar-coated tradition10 minutes ago
-
Man declared official suspect in Germany in McCann case: Portugal10 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong horse racing gallops on through depths of pandemic20 minutes ago
-
Golf: LPGA LA Open scores20 minutes ago
-
Tiny Bronte book, unseen for a century, goes on sale in New York30 minutes ago
-
WHO 'strongly recommends' Pfizer's Covid pill40 minutes ago
-
Russia slaps travel ban on Kamala Harris, Zuckerberg40 minutes ago
-
US says focused on Cuba migration in highest talks under Biden40 minutes ago
-
Slovenian PM Jansa risks defeat in tight vote50 minutes ago
-
Veteran Jansa faces newcomer Golob in Slovenia polls50 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.