NBA Playoff Results - 1st Update

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 09:30 AM

NBA playoff results - 1st update

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :results from Thursday's NBA playoff games (all series best of seven): Western Conference at Minneapolis, Minnesota Memphis 104 Minnesota 95 (Memphis leads series 2-1) at Salt Lake CityDallas 126 Utah 118(Dallas leads series 2-1)

More Stories From Miscellaneous

