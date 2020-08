Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :results from NBA first-round playoff games on Thursday in Orlando, Florida (all series best-of-seven): Eastern Conference Miami 109 Indiana 100 (Miami lead series 2-0) Orlando 96 Milwaukee 111 (Series tied 1-1) Western Conference Oklahoma City 98 Houston 111 (Houston lead series 2-0) Portland 88 LA Lakers 111(Series tied 1-1)