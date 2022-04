Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :results from Monday's NBA playoff games (all series best of seven): Eastern Conference At Philadelphia Philadelphia 112 Toronto 97 (Philadelphia leads series 2-0) Western Conference At Dallas Dallas 110 Utah 104 (Series tied 1-1) At San FranciscoGolden State 126 Denver 106(Golden State leads series 2-0)