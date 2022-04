Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :results from Friday's NBA playoff games (all series best of seven): Eastern Conference At Atlanta Miami 110 Atlanta 111 (Miami lead series 2-1) At Chicago Milwaukee 111 Chicago 81 (Milwaukee lead series 2-1) Western Conference At New OrleansPhoenix 114 New Orleans 111(Phoenix lead series 2-1)