UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA: Results And Standings

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :results and standings on Wednesday in the NBA: Phoenix 106, Dallas 102 Boston 122, Milwaukee 121 Toronto 99, New Orleans 113 Portland 100, Utah 120 Denver 122, Sacramento 124 (OT) Chicago 104, Atlanta 124 Memphis 119, San Antonio 131 Minnesota 111, Detroit 101 Cleveland 121, Charlotte 114 Indiana 121, New York 107 Orlando 113, Miami 107 Philadelphia 113, Washington 107 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 --- Atlanta 1 0 1.000 0 Indiana 1 0 1.000 0 Cleveland 1 0 1.000 0 Orlando 1 0 1.

000 0 Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 0 Boston 1 0 1.000 0 Milwaukee 0 1 0.000 1 Miami 0 1 0.000 1 Washington 0 1 0.000 1 Charlotte 0 1 0.000 1 Detroit 0 1 0.000 1 New York 0 1 0.000 1 Toronto 0 1 0.000 1 Chicago 0 1 0.000 1 Western Conference Utah 1 0 1.000 --- New Orleans 1 0 1.000 0 San Antonio 1 0 1.000 0 Minnesota 1 0 1.000 0 LA Clippers 1 0 1.000 0 Phoenix 1 0 1.000 0 Sacramento 1 0 1.000 0 Houston 0 0 0.000 0 1/2 Oklahoma City 0 0 0.000 0 1/2 Denver 0 1 0.000 1 Dallas 0 1 0.000 1 LA Lakers 0 1 0.000 1 Memphis 0 1 0.000 1Portland 0 1 0.000 1Golden State 0 1 0.000 1

Related Topics

Washington Portland Toronto San Antonio Charlotte Orlando Sacramento Oklahoma City Cleveland Memphis Milwaukee Phoenix New Orleans Dallas Boston Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago New York

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 111 more deaths due to COVID-19

14 minutes ago

India announces 24,712 new coronavirus infections

21 minutes ago

UAE Press: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rollout timely ..

36 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 78.23 million

36 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 24 December 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.