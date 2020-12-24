NBA: Results And Standings
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :results and standings on Wednesday in the NBA: Phoenix 106, Dallas 102 Boston 122, Milwaukee 121 Toronto 99, New Orleans 113 Portland 100, Utah 120 Denver 122, Sacramento 124 (OT) Chicago 104, Atlanta 124 Memphis 119, San Antonio 131 Minnesota 111, Detroit 101 Cleveland 121, Charlotte 114 Indiana 121, New York 107 Orlando 113, Miami 107 Philadelphia 113, Washington 107 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 --- Atlanta 1 0 1.000 0 Indiana 1 0 1.000 0 Cleveland 1 0 1.000 0 Orlando 1 0 1.
000 0 Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 0 Boston 1 0 1.000 0 Milwaukee 0 1 0.000 1 Miami 0 1 0.000 1 Washington 0 1 0.000 1 Charlotte 0 1 0.000 1 Detroit 0 1 0.000 1 New York 0 1 0.000 1 Toronto 0 1 0.000 1 Chicago 0 1 0.000 1 Western Conference Utah 1 0 1.000 --- New Orleans 1 0 1.000 0 San Antonio 1 0 1.000 0 Minnesota 1 0 1.000 0 LA Clippers 1 0 1.000 0 Phoenix 1 0 1.000 0 Sacramento 1 0 1.000 0 Houston 0 0 0.000 0 1/2 Oklahoma City 0 0 0.000 0 1/2 Denver 0 1 0.000 1 Dallas 0 1 0.000 1 LA Lakers 0 1 0.000 1 Memphis 0 1 0.000 1Portland 0 1 0.000 1Golden State 0 1 0.000 1