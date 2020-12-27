UrduPoint.com
NBA: Results And Standings

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 11:50 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :results and standings on Saturday in the NBA: San Antonio 119, Toronto 114 New York 89, Philadelphia 109 Portland 128, Houston 126 (overtime) Sacramento 106, Phoenix 103 Utah 111, Minnesota 116 Chicago 106, Indiana 125 Charlotte 107, Oklahoma City 109 Detroit 119, Cleveland 128 (double overtime) Washington 120, Orlando 130 Memphis 112, Atlanta 122 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Brooklyn 2 0 1.000 --- Indiana 2 0 1.000 0 Atlanta 2 0 1.000 0 Philadelphia 2 0 1.000 0 Cleveland 2 0 1.000 0 Orlando 2 0 1.000 0 Boston 1 1 0.

500 1 Miami 1 1 0.500 1 Milwaukee 1 1 0.500 1 Charlotte 0 2 0.000 2 Washington 0 2 0.000 2 Detroit 0 2 0.000 2 Toronto 0 2 0.000 2 New York 0 2 0.000 2 Chicago 0 2 0.000 2 Western Conference Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 --- LA Clippers 2 0 1.000 0 1/2 San Antonio 2 0 1.000 0 1/2 Minnesota 2 0 1.000 0 1/2 Sacramento 2 0 1.000 0 1/2 Utah 1 1 0.500 0 1/2 LA Lakers 1 1 0.500 0 1/2 New Orleans 1 1 0.500 0 1/2 Phoenix 1 1 0.500 0 1/2 Portland 1 1 0.500 0 1/2 Houston 0 1 0.000 1 Denver 0 2 0.000 1 1/2 Memphis 0 2 0.000 1 1/2Dallas 0 2 0.000 1 1/2Golden State 0 2 0.000 1 1/2

