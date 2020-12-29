UrduPoint.com
NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :results and standings on Monday in the NBA: Atlanta 128, Detroit 120 Brooklyn 111, Memphis 116 (OT) LA Lakers 107, Portland 115 Denver 124, Houston 111 Oklahoma City 109, Utah 110 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Cleveland 3 0 1.000 --- Atlanta 3 0 1.000 0 Indiana 3 0 1.000 0 Orlando 3 0 1.000 0 Philadelphia 2 1 0.667 1 Miami 1 1 0.500 1 1/2 Brooklyn 2 2 0.500 1 1/2 New York 1 2 0.

333 2 Boston 1 2 0.333 2 Charlotte 1 2 0.333 2 Milwaukee 1 2 0.333 2 Toronto 0 2 0.000 2 1/2 Washington 0 3 0.000 3 Detroit 0 3 0.000 3 Chicago 0 3 0.000 3 Western Conference Utah 2 1 0.667 --- Phoenix 2 1 0.667 0 Minnesota 2 1 0.667 0 New Orleans 2 1 0.667 0 Sacramento 2 1 0.667 0 LA Clippers 2 1 0.667 0 San Antonio 2 1 0.667 0 Portland 2 1 0.667 0 Oklahoma City 1 1 0.500 0 1/2 LA Lakers 2 2 0.500 0 1/2 Dallas 1 2 0.333 1 Denver 1 2 0.333 1Memphis 1 2 0.333 1Golden State 1 2 0.333 1

