NBA: Results And Standings

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 11:30 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :results and standings on Wednesday in the NBA: Atlanta 94, Charlotte 102 Miami 105, Boston 107 New York 112, Utah 100 Golden State 101, LA Clippers 108 Sacramento 128, Chicago 124 Phoenix 123, Toronto 115 Milwaukee 130, Detroit 115 New Orleans 110, Oklahoma City 111 Indiana 114, Houston 107 Orlando 105, Cleveland 94 Philadelphia 141, Washington 136 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 7 1 0.875 --- Indiana 6 2 0.750 1 Orlando 6 2 0.750 1 Boston 6 3 0.667 1 1/2 New York 5 3 0.625 2 Milwaukee 5 3 0.

625 2 Atlanta 4 4 0.500 3 Cleveland 4 4 0.500 3 Brooklyn 4 4 0.500 3 Chicago 4 5 0.444 3 1/2 Miami 3 4 0.429 3 1/2 Charlotte 3 5 0.375 4 Washington 2 6 0.250 5 Toronto 1 6 0.143 5 1/2 Detroit 1 7 0.125 6 Western Conference LA Lakers 6 2 0.750 --- Phoenix 6 2 0.750 0 LA Clippers 6 3 0.667 0 1/2 Golden State 4 4 0.500 2 New Orleans 4 4 0.500 2 Utah 4 4 0.500 2 Sacramento 4 4 0.500 2 Dallas 3 4 0.429 2 1/2 Denver 3 4 0.429 2 1/2 San Antonio 3 4 0.429 2 1/2 Portland 3 4 0.429 2 1/2 Oklahoma City 3 4 0.429 2 1/2 Houston 2 4 0.333 3Memphis 2 5 0.286 3 1/2Minnesota 2 5 0.286 3 1/2

