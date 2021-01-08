NBA: Results and standings

Washington, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) : results and standings on Thursday in the NBA: Denver 117, Dallas 124 (OT) Brooklyn 122, Philadelphia 109 LA Lakers 109, San Antonio 118 Portland 135, Minnesota 117 Memphis 90, Cleveland 94 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 7 2 0.778 --- Indiana 6 2 0.750 0 1/2 Orlando 6 2 0.750 0 1/2 Boston 6 3 0.667 1 New York 5 3 0.625 1 1/2 Milwaukee 5 3 0.625 1 1/2 Brooklyn 5 4 0.556 2 Cleveland 5 4 0.556 2 Atlanta 4 4 0.500 2 1/2 Chicago 4 5 0.

