NBA: Results and standings

Fri 08th January 2021
Washington, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :results and standings on Thursday in the NBA: Denver 117, Dallas 124 (OT) Brooklyn 122, Philadelphia 109 LA Lakers 109, San Antonio 118 Portland 135, Minnesota 117 Memphis 90, Cleveland 94 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 7 2 0.778 --- Indiana 6 2 0.750 0 1/2 Orlando 6 2 0.750 0 1/2 Boston 6 3 0.667 1 New York 5 3 0.625 1 1/2 Milwaukee 5 3 0.625 1 1/2 Brooklyn 5 4 0.556 2 Cleveland 5 4 0.556 2 Atlanta 4 4 0.500 2 1/2 Chicago 4 5 0.
444 3 Miami 3 4 0.429 3 Charlotte 3 5 0.375 3 1/2 Washington 2 6 0.250 4 1/2 Toronto 1 6 0.143 5 Detroit 1 7 0.125 5 1/2 Western Conference Phoenix 6 2 0.750 --- LA Clippers 6 3 0.667 0 1/2 LA Lakers 6 3 0.667 0 1/2 Utah 4 4 0.500 2 Golden State 4 4 0.500 2 New Orleans 4 4 0.500 2 Portland 4 4 0.500 2 Dallas 4 4 0.500 2 San Antonio 4 4 0.500 2 Sacramento 4 4 0.500 2 Oklahoma City 3 4 0.429 2 1/2 Denver 3 5 0.375 3 Houston 2 4 0.333 3 Memphis 2 6 0.250 4Minnesota 2 6 0.250 4afp