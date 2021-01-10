UrduPoint.com
NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :results and standings on Saturday in the NBA: Dallas 112, Orlando 98 Sacramento 99, Portland 125 Milwaukee 100, Cleveland 90 Minnesota 122, San Antonio 125 (OT) Charlotte 113, Atlanta 105 Indiana 117, Phoenix 125 Washington 124, Miami 128 Philadelphia 103, Denver 115 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 7 3 0.700 --- Boston 7 3 0.700 0 Indiana 6 3 0.667 0 1/2 Milwaukee 6 4 0.600 1 Orlando 6 4 0.600 1 New York 5 4 0.556 1 1/2 Cleveland 5 5 0.500 2 Charlotte 5 5 0.

500 2 Brooklyn 5 5 0.500 2 Miami 4 4 0.500 2 Atlanta 4 5 0.444 2 1/2 Chicago 4 6 0.400 3 Toronto 2 6 0.250 4 Detroit 2 7 0.222 4 1/2 Washington 2 8 0.200 5 Western Conference LA Lakers 7 3 0.700 --- Phoenix 7 3 0.700 0 LA Clippers 6 4 0.600 1 Utah 5 4 0.556 1 1/2 Portland 5 4 0.556 1 1/2 Golden State 5 4 0.556 1 1/2 Dallas 5 4 0.556 1 1/2 San Antonio 5 4 0.556 1 1/2 Oklahoma City 4 4 0.500 2 Denver 4 5 0.444 2 1/2 New Orleans 4 5 0.444 2 1/2 Houston 3 4 0.429 2 1/2 Sacramento 4 6 0.400 3Memphis 3 6 0.333 3 1/2Minnesota 2 7 0.222 4 1/2

