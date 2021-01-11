UrduPoint.com
NBA: Results And Standings

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:40 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :results and standings on Sunday: Minnesota 96, San Antonio 88 Brooklyn 116, Oklahoma City 129 New York 89, Denver 114 Houston 102, LA Lakers 120 Golden State 106, Toronto 105 Detroit 86, Utah 96 LA Clippers 130, Chicago 127 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 7 3 0.700 --- Boston 7 3 0.700 0 Indiana 6 3 0.667 0 1/2 Milwaukee 6 4 0.600 1 Orlando 6 4 0.600 1 New York 5 5 0.500 2 Cleveland 5 5 0.500 2 Charlotte 5 5 0.500 2 Miami 4 4 0.500 2 Brooklyn 5 6 0.

455 2 1/2 Atlanta 4 5 0.444 2 1/2 Chicago 4 7 0.364 3 1/2 Toronto 2 7 0.222 4 1/2 Washington 2 8 0.200 5 Detroit 2 8 0.200 5 Western Conference LA Lakers 8 3 0.727 --- Phoenix 7 3 0.700 0 1/2 LA Clippers 7 4 0.636 1 Utah 6 4 0.600 1 1/2 Golden State 6 4 0.600 1 1/2 Dallas 5 4 0.556 2 Portland 5 4 0.556 2 Oklahoma City 5 4 0.556 2 Denver 5 5 0.500 2 1/2 San Antonio 5 5 0.500 2 1/2 New Orleans 4 5 0.444 3 Sacramento 4 6 0.400 3 1/2 Houston 3 5 0.375 3 1/2Memphis 3 6 0.333 4Minnesota 3 7 0.300 4 1/2

