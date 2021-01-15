UrduPoint.com
NBA: Results And Standings

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :results and standings on Thursday: Denver 114, Golden State 104 San Antonio 105, Houston 109 Philadelphia 125, Miami 108 Toronto 111, Charlotte 108 Portland 87, Indiana 111 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Boston 7 3 0.700 --- Philadelphia 9 4 0.692 1 1/2 Milwaukee 8 4 0.667 1 Indiana 8 4 0.667 1 Orlando 6 5 0.545 1 1/2 Brooklyn 7 6 0.538 1 1/2 Atlanta 5 5 0.500 2 Charlotte 6 7 0.462 2 1/2 New York 5 7 0.417 3 Cleveland 5 7 0.417 3 Miami 4 6 0.

400 3 Chicago 4 7 0.364 3 1/2 Washington 3 8 0.273 4 1/2 Toronto 3 8 0.273 4 1/2 Detroit 2 9 0.182 5 1/2 Western Conference LA Lakers 10 3 0.769 --- LA Clippers 8 4 0.667 1 1/2 Phoenix 7 4 0.636 2 Utah 7 4 0.636 2 Dallas 6 4 0.600 2 1/2 Portland 7 5 0.583 2 1/2 Denver 6 6 0.500 3 1/2 San Antonio 6 6 0.500 3 1/2 Golden State 6 6 0.500 3 1/2 Memphis 5 6 0.455 4 Oklahoma City 5 6 0.455 4 Sacramento 5 7 0.417 4 1/2 New Orleans 4 6 0.400 4 1/2Houston 4 6 0.400 4 1/2Minnesota 3 8 0.273 6

