NBA: Results And Standings
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 11:30 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :results and standings on Friday: Boston 124, Orlando 97 Cleveland 106, New York 103 LA Lakers 112, New Orleans 95 Sacramento 100, LA Clippers 138 Utah 116, Atlanta 92 Oklahoma City 127, Chicago 125 (OT) Milwaukee 112, Dallas 109 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Boston 8 3 0.727 --- Milwaukee 9 4 0.692 1 Philadelphia 9 4 0.692 1 Indiana 8 4 0.667 0 1/2 Brooklyn 7 6 0.538 2 Orlando 6 6 0.500 2 1/2 Cleveland 6 7 0.462 3 Charlotte 6 7 0.462 3 Atlanta 5 6 0.
455 3 Miami 4 6 0.400 3 1/2 New York 5 8 0.385 4 Chicago 4 8 0.333 4 1/2 Washington 3 8 0.273 5 Toronto 3 8 0.273 5 Detroit 2 9 0.182 6 Western Conference LA Lakers 11 3 0.786 --- LA Clippers 9 4 0.692 1 1/2 Utah 8 4 0.667 2 Phoenix 7 4 0.636 2 1/2 Portland 7 5 0.583 3 Dallas 6 5 0.545 3 1/2 Denver 6 6 0.500 4 San Antonio 6 6 0.500 4 Golden State 6 6 0.500 4 Oklahoma City 6 6 0.500 4 Memphis 5 6 0.455 4 1/2 Houston 4 6 0.400 5 Sacramento 5 8 0.385 5 1/2New Orleans 4 7 0.364 5 1/2Minnesota 3 8 0.273 6 1/2