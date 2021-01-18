UrduPoint.com
NBA: Results And Standings

Mon 18th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :results and standings on Sunday: LA Clippers 129, Indiana 96 Sacramento 123, New Orleans 128 Denver 105, Utah 109 Dallas 101, Chicago 117 Boston 75, New York 105 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 9 4 0.692 --- Boston 8 4 0.667 0 1/2 Philadelphia 9 5 0.643 0 1/2 Indiana 8 5 0.615 1 Brooklyn 8 6 0.571 1 1/2 Orlando 6 7 0.462 3 Cleveland 6 7 0.462 3 Charlotte 6 8 0.429 3 1/2 New York 6 8 0.429 3 1/2 Atlanta 5 7 0.

417 3 1/2 Chicago 5 8 0.385 4 Miami 4 7 0.364 4 Toronto 4 8 0.333 4 1/2 Washington 3 8 0.273 5 Detroit 3 9 0.250 5 1/2 Western Conference LA Lakers 11 3 0.786 --- LA Clippers 10 4 0.714 1 Utah 9 4 0.692 1 1/2 Phoenix 7 4 0.636 2 1/2 Portland 8 5 0.615 2 1/2 San Antonio 7 6 0.538 3 1/2 Dallas 6 6 0.500 4 Memphis 6 6 0.500 4 Golden State 6 6 0.500 4 Oklahoma City 6 6 0.500 4 Denver 6 7 0.462 4 1/2 New Orleans 5 7 0.417 5 Houston 4 7 0.364 5 1/2Sacramento 5 9 0.357 6Minnesota 3 8 0.273 6 1/2

