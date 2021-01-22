NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :results and standings on Thursday: Utah 129, New Orleans 118 Golden State 104, New York 119 Milwaukee 106, LA Lakers 113 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 10 5 0.667 --- Boston 8 5 0.615 1 Milwaukee 9 6 0.600 1 Indiana 8 6 0.571 1 1/2 Brooklyn 9 7 0.563 1 1/2 New York 8 8 0.500 2 1/2 Cleveland 7 7 0.500 2 1/2 Atlanta 7 7 0.500 2 1/2 Orlando 7 8 0.467 3 Miami 6 7 0.462 3 Charlotte 6 8 0.

429 3 1/2 Chicago 6 8 0.429 3 1/2 Toronto 5 9 0.357 4 1/2 Washington 3 8 0.273 5 Detroit 3 11 0.214 6 1/2 Western Conference LA Lakers 12 4 0.750 --- Utah 11 4 0.733 0 1/2 LA Clippers 11 4 0.733 0 1/2 Phoenix 8 5 0.615 2 1/2 Portland 8 6 0.571 3 Memphis 7 6 0.538 3 1/2 Golden State 8 7 0.533 3 1/2 San Antonio 8 7 0.533 3 1/2 Dallas 7 7 0.500 4 Denver 7 7 0.500 4 Oklahoma City 6 7 0.462 4 1/2 New Orleans 5 9 0.357 6 Sacramento 5 10 0.333 6 1/2Houston 4 9 0.308 6 1/2Minnesota 3 10 0.231 7 1/2