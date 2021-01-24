NBA: Results And Standings
Sun 24th January 2021 | 11:00 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :results and standings on Saturday: Dallas 108, Houston 133 Brooklyn 128, Miami 124 Utah 127, Golden State 108 Phoenix 112, Denver 120 (2OT) Chicago 90, LA Lakers 101 Minnesota 120, New Orleans 110 Detroit 110, Philadelphia 114 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 12 5 0.706 --- Milwaukee 9 6 0.600 2 Indiana 9 6 0.600 2 Boston 8 6 0.571 2 1/2 Brooklyn 10 8 0.556 2 1/2 Cleveland 8 7 0.533 3 Atlanta 8 7 0.533 3 New York 8 9 0.471 4 Chicago 7 9 0.438 4 1/2 Orlando 7 9 0.
438 4 1/2 Toronto 6 9 0.400 5 Miami 6 9 0.400 5 Charlotte 6 9 0.400 5 Washington 3 8 0.273 6 Detroit 3 13 0.188 8 1/2 Western Conference LA Lakers 13 4 0.765 --- Utah 12 4 0.750 0 1/2 LA Clippers 12 4 0.750 0 1/2 Portland 8 6 0.571 3 1/2 Denver 9 7 0.563 3 1/2 Memphis 7 6 0.538 4 Phoenix 8 7 0.533 4 Golden State 8 8 0.500 4 1/2 Dallas 8 8 0.500 4 1/2 San Antonio 8 8 0.500 4 1/2 Oklahoma City 6 8 0.429 5 1/2 Houston 6 9 0.400 6 Sacramento 6 10 0.375 6 1/2 New Orleans 5 10 0.333 7 Minnesota 4 11 0.267 8 ./bds