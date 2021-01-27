NBA: Results And Standings
Wed 27th January 2021
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :results and standings on Tuesday: Atlanta 108, LA Clippers 99 Utah 108, New York 94 Houston 107, Washington 88 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 12 6 0.667 --- Boston 10 6 0.625 1 Milwaukee 10 6 0.625 1 Indiana 10 7 0.588 1 1/2 Brooklyn 11 8 0.579 1 1/2 Atlanta 9 8 0.529 2 1/2 Cleveland 8 9 0.471 3 1/2 Orlando 8 10 0.444 4 New York 8 11 0.421 4 1/2 Toronto 7 10 0.412 4 1/2 Chicago 7 10 0.
412 4 1/2 Charlotte 7 10 0.412 4 1/2 Miami 6 10 0.375 5 Detroit 4 13 0.235 7 1/2 Washington 3 10 0.231 6 1/2 Western Conference LA Lakers 14 4 0.778 --- Utah 13 4 0.765 0 1/2 LA Clippers 13 5 0.722 1 Denver 10 7 0.588 3 1/2 Portland 9 7 0.563 4 Memphis 7 6 0.538 4 1/2 Phoenix 8 7 0.533 4 1/2 Golden State 9 8 0.529 4 1/2 San Antonio 9 8 0.529 4 1/2 Dallas 8 9 0.471 5 1/2 Houston 7 9 0.438 6 Oklahoma City 7 9 0.438 6 Sacramento 6 10 0.375 7New Orleans 5 10 0.333 7 1/2Minnesota 4 12 0.250 9