NBA: Results And Standings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 11:10 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :results and standings on Thursday: Houston 104, Portland 101 Phoenix 114, Golden State 93 Detroit 107, LA Lakers 92 Miami 105, LA Clippers 109 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 13 6 0.684 --- Milwaukee 11 6 0.647 1 Indiana 11 7 0.611 1 1/2 Brooklyn 12 8 0.600 1 1/2 Boston 10 7 0.588 2 Cleveland 9 9 0.500 3 1/2 Atlanta 9 9 0.500 3 1/2 New York 8 11 0.421 5 Orlando 8 11 0.421 5 Chicago 7 10 0.412 5 Toronto 7 11 0.389 5 1/2 Charlotte 7 11 0.

389 5 1/2 Miami 6 12 0.333 6 1/2 Detroit 5 14 0.263 8 Washington 3 11 0.214 7 1/2 Western Conference Utah 14 4 0.778 --- LA Clippers 14 5 0.737 0 1/2 LA Lakers 14 6 0.700 1 Denver 11 7 0.611 3 San Antonio 10 8 0.556 4 Memphis 7 6 0.538 4 1/2 Phoenix 9 8 0.529 4 1/2 Portland 9 8 0.529 4 1/2 Golden State 10 9 0.526 4 1/2 Houston 8 9 0.471 5 1/2 Oklahoma City 8 9 0.471 5 1/2 Dallas 8 10 0.444 6 Sacramento 7 10 0.412 6 1/2New Orleans 6 10 0.375 7Minnesota 4 13 0.235 9 1/2

