NBA: Results And Standings
Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 10:50 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :results and standings on Saturday in the NBA: Boston 95, LA Lakers 96 Charlotte 126, Milwaukee 114 Miami 105, Sacramento 104 Dallas 105, Phoenix 111 San Antonio 112, Memphis 129 Golden State 118, Detroit 91 Chicago 122, Portland 123 New Orleans 112, Houston 126 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 14 6 0.700 --- Brooklyn 13 8 0.619 1 1/2 Milwaukee 11 8 0.579 2 1/2 Indiana 11 8 0.579 2 1/2 Boston 10 8 0.556 3 Atlanta 10 9 0.526 3 1/2 Cleveland 9 10 0.474 4 1/2 Charlotte 9 11 0.450 5 New York 9 11 0.
450 5 Orlando 8 12 0.400 6 Chicago 7 11 0.389 6 Toronto 7 12 0.368 6 1/2 Miami 7 12 0.368 6 1/2 Detroit 5 15 0.250 9 Washington 3 12 0.200 8 1/2 Western Conference Utah 15 4 0.789 --- LA Clippers 15 5 0.750 0 1/2 LA Lakers 15 6 0.714 1 Denver 11 8 0.579 4 Memphis 8 6 0.571 4 1/2 Phoenix 10 8 0.556 4 1/2 Portland 10 8 0.556 4 1/2 Golden State 11 9 0.550 4 1/2 San Antonio 11 9 0.550 4 1/2 Houston 9 9 0.500 5 1/2 Oklahoma City 8 10 0.444 6 1/2 Sacramento 8 11 0.421 7 Dallas 8 12 0.400 7 1/2New Orleans 7 11 0.389 7 1/2Minnesota 4 14 0.222 10 1/2