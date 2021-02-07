UrduPoint.com
NBA: Results And Standings

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :results and standings on Saturday: New Orleans 118, Memphis 109 Philadelphia 124, Brooklyn 108 Atlanta 132, Toronto 121 Cleveland 99, Milwaukee 124 Dallas 134, Golden State 132 LA Lakers 135, Detroit 129 (2OT) Houston 106, San Antonio 111 Oklahoma City 120, Minnesota 118 Orlando 92, Chicago 118 Sacramento 119, Denver 114 New York 110, Portland 99 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 17 7 0.708 --- Milwaukee 15 8 0.652 1 1/2 Boston 12 9 0.571 3 1/2 Brooklyn 14 11 0.560 3 1/2 Indiana 12 11 0.522 4 1/2 Atlanta 11 12 0.478 5 1/2 New York 11 13 0.

458 6 Toronto 10 13 0.435 6 1/2 Charlotte 10 13 0.435 6 1/2 Cleveland 10 14 0.417 7 Chicago 9 13 0.409 7 Orlando 9 15 0.375 8 Miami 8 14 0.364 8 Washington 5 14 0.263 9 1/2 Detroit 5 18 0.217 11 1/2 Western Conference Utah 18 5 0.783 --- LA Lakers 18 6 0.750 0 1/2 LA Clippers 17 7 0.708 1 1/2 Phoenix 12 9 0.571 5 San Antonio 13 10 0.565 5 Denver 12 10 0.545 5 1/2 Portland 12 10 0.545 5 1/2 Golden State 12 11 0.522 6 Houston 11 11 0.500 6 1/2 Sacramento 11 11 0.500 6 1/2 Memphis 9 9 0.500 6 1/2 New Orleans 10 12 0.455 7 1/2 Oklahoma City 10 12 0.455 7 1/2Dallas 10 14 0.417 8 1/2Minnesota 6 17 0.261 12

