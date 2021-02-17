NBA: Results And Standings
Wed 17th February 2021
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :results and standings on Tuesday: Phoenix 124, Brooklyn 128 Milwaukee 113, Toronto 124 Minnesota 104, LA Lakers 112 Oklahoma City 104, Portland 115 Boston 112, Denver 99 Memphis 113, New Orleans 144 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 18 10 0.643 --- Brooklyn 18 12 0.600 1 Milwaukee 16 12 0.571 2 Boston 14 13 0.519 3 1/2 Indiana 14 14 0.500 4 New York 14 15 0.483 4 1/2 Toronto 13 15 0.464 5 Charlotte 13 15 0.464 5 Chicago 11 15 0.423 6 Atlanta 11 16 0.407 6 1/2 Miami 11 16 0.
407 6 1/2 Orlando 10 18 0.357 8 Cleveland 10 19 0.345 8 1/2 Washington 8 17 0.320 8 1/2 Detroit 8 19 0.296 9 1/2 Western Conference Utah 23 5 0.821 --- LA Lakers 22 7 0.759 1 1/2 LA Clippers 21 8 0.724 2 1/2 Phoenix 17 10 0.630 5 1/2 Portland 17 10 0.630 5 1/2 San Antonio 16 11 0.593 6 1/2 Denver 15 12 0.556 7 1/2 Golden State 15 13 0.536 8 Memphis 11 12 0.478 9 1/2 Dallas 13 15 0.464 10 Sacramento 12 15 0.444 10 1/2 New Orleans 12 15 0.444 10 1/2 Houston 11 16 0.407 11 1/2Oklahoma City 11 16 0.407 11 1/2Minnesota 7 21 0.250 16