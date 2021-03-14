NBA: Results And Standings
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :results and standings on Saturday in the NBA: Phoenix 111, Indiana 122 Denver 103, Dallas 116 Atlanta 121, Sacramento 106 Minnesota 121, Portland 125 Brooklyn 100, Detroit 95 Charlotte 114, Toronto 104 Washington 119, Milwaukee 125 Oklahoma City 97, New York 119 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 26 12 0.684 --- Brooklyn 26 13 0.667 0 1/2 Milwaukee 24 14 0.632 2 Miami 20 18 0.526 6 Boston 19 18 0.514 6 1/2 Charlotte 19 18 0.514 6 1/2 New York 20 19 0.513 6 1/2 Atlanta 18 20 0.474 8 Indiana 17 20 0.
459 8 1/2 Toronto 17 21 0.447 9 Chicago 16 20 0.444 9 Washington 14 23 0.378 11 1/2 Cleveland 14 23 0.378 11 1/2 Orlando 13 25 0.342 13 Detroit 10 28 0.263 16 Western Conference Utah 28 9 0.757 --- Phoenix 25 12 0.676 3 LA Lakers 25 13 0.658 3 1/2 LA Clippers 25 14 0.641 4 Portland 22 15 0.595 6 Denver 22 16 0.579 6 1/2 San Antonio 19 15 0.559 7 1/2 Dallas 20 17 0.541 8 Golden State 19 19 0.500 9 1/2 Memphis 17 17 0.500 9 1/2 New Orleans 16 22 0.421 12 1/2 Oklahoma City 16 22 0.421 12 1/2 Sacramento 15 23 0.395 13 1/2Houston 11 25 0.306 16 1/2Minnesota 8 30 0.211 20 1/2