NBA: Results and standings

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :results and standings on Wednesday in the NBA: Dallas 105, LA Clippers 89 Memphis 89, Miami 85 Cleveland 117, Boston 110 Detroit 116, Toronto 112 Indiana 115, Brooklyn 124 Philadelphia 105, Milwaukee 109 (OT) Washington 119, Sacramento 121 Denver 129, Charlotte 104 Chicago 99, San Antonio 106 Houston 94, Golden State 108 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 28 13 0.683 --- Brooklyn 28 13 0.683 0 Milwaukee 26 14 0.650 1 1/2 Miami 22 19 0.537 6 Charlotte 20 19 0.513 7 Atlanta 20 20 0.500 7 1/2 Boston 20 20 0.500 7 1/2 New York 20 21 0.

488 8 Chicago 18 21 0.462 9 Indiana 17 22 0.436 10 Toronto 17 23 0.425 10 1/2 Cleveland 15 25 0.375 12 1/2 Washington 14 25 0.359 13 Orlando 13 26 0.333 14 Detroit 11 29 0.275 16 1/2 Western Conference Utah 29 10 0.744 --- Phoenix 26 12 0.684 2 1/2 LA Lakers 27 13 0.675 2 1/2 LA Clippers 26 16 0.619 4 1/2 Denver 24 16 0.600 5 1/2 Portland 23 16 0.590 6 San Antonio 21 16 0.568 7 Dallas 21 18 0.538 8 Golden State 21 20 0.512 9 Memphis 18 19 0.486 10 New Orleans 17 23 0.425 12 1/2 Oklahoma City 17 23 0.425 12 1/2 Sacramento 16 24 0.400 13 1/2Houston 11 28 0.282 18Minnesota 9 31 0.225 20 1/2