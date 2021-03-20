NBA: Results And Standings
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :results and standings on Friday in the NBA: Miami 110, Indiana 137 Orlando 121, Brooklyn 113 Toronto 112, Utah 115 Cleveland 110, San Antonio 116 Boston 96, Sacramento 107 Phoenix 113, Minnesota 101 Portland 125, Dallas 119 Denver 131, Chicago 127 (OT) Houston 100, Detroit 113 Memphis 103, Golden State 116 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 28 13 0.683 --- Brooklyn 28 14 0.667 0 1/2 Milwaukee 26 14 0.650 1 1/2 Miami 22 20 0.524 6 1/2 Atlanta 21 20 0.512 7 New York 21 21 0.500 7 1/2 Charlotte 20 20 0.500 7 1/2 Boston 20 21 0.
488 8 Indiana 18 22 0.450 9 1/2 Chicago 18 22 0.450 9 1/2 Toronto 17 24 0.415 11 Washington 15 25 0.375 12 1/2 Cleveland 15 26 0.366 13 Orlando 14 27 0.341 14 Detroit 12 29 0.293 16 Western Conference Utah 30 11 0.732 --- LA Lakers 28 13 0.683 2 Phoenix 27 13 0.675 2 1/2 LA Clippers 26 16 0.619 4 1/2 Denver 25 16 0.610 5 Portland 25 16 0.610 5 San Antonio 22 16 0.579 6 1/2 Dallas 21 19 0.525 8 1/2 Golden State 22 20 0.524 8 1/2 Memphis 18 20 0.474 10 1/2 New Orleans 17 24 0.415 13 Sacramento 17 24 0.415 13 Oklahoma City 17 24 0.415 13Houston 11 29 0.275 18 1/2Minnesota 10 32 0.238 20 1/2