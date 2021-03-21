UrduPoint.com
NBA: Results And Standings

Sun 21st March 2021 | 09:50 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :results and standings on Saturday in the NBA: Milwaukee 120, San Antonio 113 Philadelphia 129, Sacramento 105 LA Clippers 125, Charlotte 98 Memphis 111, Golden State 103 LA Lakers 94, Atlanta 99 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 29 13 0.690 --- Brooklyn 28 14 0.667 1 Milwaukee 27 14 0.659 1 1/2 Atlanta 22 20 0.524 7 Miami 22 20 0.524 7 New York 21 21 0.500 8 Boston 20 21 0.488 8 1/2 Charlotte 20 21 0.488 8 1/2 Indiana 18 22 0.450 10 Chicago 18 22 0.450 10 Toronto 17 24 0.

415 11 1/2 Washington 15 25 0.375 13 Cleveland 15 26 0.366 13 1/2 Orlando 14 27 0.341 14 1/2 Detroit 12 29 0.293 16 1/2 Western Conference Utah 30 11 0.732 --- Phoenix 27 13 0.675 2 1/2 LA Lakers 28 14 0.667 2 1/2 LA Clippers 27 16 0.628 4 Denver 25 16 0.610 5 Portland 25 16 0.610 5 San Antonio 22 17 0.564 7 Dallas 21 19 0.525 8 1/2 Golden State 22 21 0.512 9 Memphis 19 20 0.487 10 New Orleans 17 24 0.415 13 Oklahoma City 17 24 0.415 13 Sacramento 17 25 0.405 13 1/2Houston 11 29 0.275 18 1/2Minnesota 10 32 0.238 20 1/2

