UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA: Results And Standings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 10:50 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :results and standings on Friday in the NBA: Charlotte 110, Miami 105 Orlando 105, Portland 112 LA Lakers 100, Cleveland 86 Dallas 94, Indiana 109 Toronto 100, Phoenix 104 Detroit 111, Brooklyn 113 Golden State 108, Atlanta 124 Utah 117, Memphis 114 Minnesota 107, Houston 101 New Orleans 108, Denver 113 Milwaukee 114, Boston 122 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 32 13 0.711 --- Brooklyn 31 15 0.674 1 1/2 Milwaukee 29 15 0.659 2 1/2 Charlotte 23 21 0.523 8 1/2 New York 23 22 0.511 9 Atlanta 23 22 0.511 9 Boston 22 23 0.489 10 Miami 22 24 0.

478 10 1/2 Indiana 21 23 0.477 10 1/2 Chicago 19 24 0.442 12 Toronto 18 27 0.400 14 Cleveland 17 28 0.378 15 Washington 15 28 0.349 16 Orlando 15 30 0.333 17 Detroit 12 32 0.273 19 1/2 Western Conference Utah 33 11 0.750 --- Phoenix 30 14 0.682 3 LA Clippers 30 16 0.652 4 LA Lakers 29 17 0.630 5 Denver 27 18 0.600 6 1/2 Portland 27 18 0.600 6 1/2 Dallas 23 20 0.535 9 1/2 San Antonio 22 20 0.524 10 Memphis 21 21 0.500 11 Golden State 22 24 0.478 12 Sacramento 20 25 0.444 13 1/2 New Orleans 19 25 0.432 14 Oklahoma City 19 25 0.432 14Houston 12 32 0.273 21Minnesota 11 34 0.244 22 1/2

Related Topics

Washington Portland Toronto San Antonio Charlotte Orlando Sacramento Oklahoma City Cleveland Memphis Milwaukee Phoenix New Orleans Dallas Boston Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago New York Gold

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 March 2021

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

'Hard to See Them Drown': Texas Fisherman Sees Mig ..

10 hours ago

KP police directed to probe transgender's public a ..

10 hours ago

Rally in rebel-held Sanaa marks six years of Yemen ..

10 hours ago

UEFA to make Champions League reforms decision on ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.