UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA: Results And Standings

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :results and standings on Friday: Milwaukee 119, Charlotte 127 Atlanta 120, Chicago 108 Boston 145, Minnesota 136 (OT) New York 133, Memphis 129 (OT) Golden State 107, Washington 110 LA Clippers 126, Houston 109 Denver 121, San Antonio 119 New Orleans 101, Philadelphia 94 Orlando 106, Indiana 111 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Brooklyn 36 16 0.692 --- Philadelphia 35 17 0.673 1 Milwaukee 32 20 0.615 4 Charlotte 27 24 0.529 8 1/2 Atlanta 28 25 0.528 8 1/2 Miami 27 25 0.519 9 Boston 27 26 0.509 9 1/2 New York 26 27 0.491 10 1/2 Indiana 24 27 0.

471 11 1/2 Chicago 22 29 0.431 13 1/2 Toronto 20 32 0.385 16 Washington 19 32 0.373 16 1/2 Cleveland 19 32 0.373 16 1/2 Orlando 17 35 0.327 19 Detroit 16 36 0.308 20 Western Conference Utah 39 13 0.750 --- Phoenix 36 15 0.706 2 1/2 LA Clippers 36 18 0.667 4 Denver 34 18 0.654 5 LA Lakers 32 20 0.615 7 Portland 30 21 0.588 8 1/2 Dallas 29 22 0.569 9 1/2 Memphis 26 24 0.520 12 San Antonio 24 26 0.480 14 Golden State 24 28 0.462 15 New Orleans 23 29 0.442 16 Sacramento 22 30 0.423 17 Oklahoma City 20 32 0.385 19Houston 14 38 0.269 25Minnesota 13 40 0.245 26 1/2

Related Topics

Washington Portland Toronto San Antonio Charlotte Orlando Sacramento Oklahoma City Cleveland Memphis Milwaukee Phoenix New Orleans Dallas Boston Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago New York Gold

Recent Stories

Department of Community Development, Department of ..

8 minutes ago

Jacobabad: Fight between two rival groups leave ei ..

20 minutes ago

Afghanistan Defense Ministry Says Taliban Shadow G ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 100 lives, infects 5,139 more peop ..

28 minutes ago

SPI inflation goes up 0.6pc

28 minutes ago

'Marastyal App' launched to identify low cost food ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.