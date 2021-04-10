NBA: Results And Standings
Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 11:30 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :results and standings on Friday: Milwaukee 119, Charlotte 127 Atlanta 120, Chicago 108 Boston 145, Minnesota 136 (OT) New York 133, Memphis 129 (OT) Golden State 107, Washington 110 LA Clippers 126, Houston 109 Denver 121, San Antonio 119 New Orleans 101, Philadelphia 94 Orlando 106, Indiana 111 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Brooklyn 36 16 0.692 --- Philadelphia 35 17 0.673 1 Milwaukee 32 20 0.615 4 Charlotte 27 24 0.529 8 1/2 Atlanta 28 25 0.528 8 1/2 Miami 27 25 0.519 9 Boston 27 26 0.509 9 1/2 New York 26 27 0.491 10 1/2 Indiana 24 27 0.
471 11 1/2 Chicago 22 29 0.431 13 1/2 Toronto 20 32 0.385 16 Washington 19 32 0.373 16 1/2 Cleveland 19 32 0.373 16 1/2 Orlando 17 35 0.327 19 Detroit 16 36 0.308 20 Western Conference Utah 39 13 0.750 --- Phoenix 36 15 0.706 2 1/2 LA Clippers 36 18 0.667 4 Denver 34 18 0.654 5 LA Lakers 32 20 0.615 7 Portland 30 21 0.588 8 1/2 Dallas 29 22 0.569 9 1/2 Memphis 26 24 0.520 12 San Antonio 24 26 0.480 14 Golden State 24 28 0.462 15 New Orleans 23 29 0.442 16 Sacramento 22 30 0.423 17 Oklahoma City 20 32 0.385 19Houston 14 38 0.269 25Minnesota 13 40 0.245 26 1/2