NBA: Results And Standings
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :results and standings on Saturday: Brooklyn 101, LA Lakers 126 Oklahoma City 93, Philadelphia 117 Cleveland 115, Toronto 135 Golden State 125, Houston 109 Phoenix 134, Washington 106 Portland 118, Detroit 103 Utah 128, Sacramento 112 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 36 17 0.679 --- Brooklyn 36 17 0.679 0 Milwaukee 32 20 0.615 3 1/2 Charlotte 27 24 0.529 8 Atlanta 28 25 0.528 8 Miami 27 25 0.519 8 1/2 Boston 27 26 0.509 9 New York 26 27 0.491 10 Indiana 24 27 0.471 11 Chicago 22 29 0.
431 13 Toronto 21 32 0.396 15 Washington 19 33 0.365 16 1/2 Cleveland 19 33 0.365 16 1/2 Orlando 17 35 0.327 18 1/2 Detroit 16 37 0.302 20 Western Conference Utah 40 13 0.755 --- Phoenix 37 15 0.712 2 1/2 LA Clippers 36 18 0.667 4 1/2 Denver 34 18 0.654 5 1/2 LA Lakers 33 20 0.623 7 Portland 31 21 0.596 8 1/2 Dallas 29 22 0.569 10 Memphis 26 24 0.520 12 1/2 San Antonio 24 26 0.480 14 1/2 Golden State 25 28 0.472 15 New Orleans 23 29 0.442 16 1/2 Sacramento 22 31 0.415 18 Oklahoma City 20 33 0.377 20Houston 14 39 0.264 26Minnesota 13 40 0.245 27.