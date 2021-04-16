NBA: Results And Standings
Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 11:20 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :results and standings on Thursday: Cleveland 101, Golden State 119 Atlanta 109, Milwaukee 120 LA Lakers 113, Boston 121 Phoenix 122, Sacramento 114 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 38 17 0.691 --- Brooklyn 37 18 0.673 1 Milwaukee 35 20 0.636 3 Atlanta 30 26 0.536 8 1/2 Boston 30 26 0.536 8 1/2 New York 29 27 0.518 9 1/2 Miami 28 27 0.509 10 Charlotte 27 27 0.500 10 1/2 Indiana 26 28 0.481 11 1/2 Chicago 22 32 0.407 15 1/2 Toronto 22 34 0.
393 16 1/2 Washington 21 33 0.389 16 1/2 Cleveland 20 35 0.364 18 Orlando 18 37 0.327 20 Detroit 16 39 0.291 22 Western Conference Utah 41 14 0.745 --- Phoenix 40 15 0.727 1 LA Clippers 39 18 0.684 3 Denver 35 20 0.636 6 LA Lakers 34 22 0.607 7 1/2 Portland 31 23 0.574 9 1/2 Dallas 30 24 0.556 10 1/2 Memphis 27 26 0.509 13 Golden State 28 28 0.500 13 1/2 San Antonio 26 27 0.491 14 New Orleans 25 30 0.455 16 Sacramento 22 34 0.393 19 1/2 Oklahoma City 20 35 0.364 21Houston 14 41 0.255 27Minnesota 14 42 0.250 27 1/2