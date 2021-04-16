UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA: Results And Standings

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :results and standings on Thursday: Cleveland 101, Golden State 119 Atlanta 109, Milwaukee 120 LA Lakers 113, Boston 121 Phoenix 122, Sacramento 114 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 38 17 0.691 --- Brooklyn 37 18 0.673 1 Milwaukee 35 20 0.636 3 Atlanta 30 26 0.536 8 1/2 Boston 30 26 0.536 8 1/2 New York 29 27 0.518 9 1/2 Miami 28 27 0.509 10 Charlotte 27 27 0.500 10 1/2 Indiana 26 28 0.481 11 1/2 Chicago 22 32 0.407 15 1/2 Toronto 22 34 0.

393 16 1/2 Washington 21 33 0.389 16 1/2 Cleveland 20 35 0.364 18 Orlando 18 37 0.327 20 Detroit 16 39 0.291 22 Western Conference Utah 41 14 0.745 --- Phoenix 40 15 0.727 1 LA Clippers 39 18 0.684 3 Denver 35 20 0.636 6 LA Lakers 34 22 0.607 7 1/2 Portland 31 23 0.574 9 1/2 Dallas 30 24 0.556 10 1/2 Memphis 27 26 0.509 13 Golden State 28 28 0.500 13 1/2 San Antonio 26 27 0.491 14 New Orleans 25 30 0.455 16 Sacramento 22 34 0.393 19 1/2 Oklahoma City 20 35 0.364 21Houston 14 41 0.255 27Minnesota 14 42 0.250 27 1/2

Related Topics

Washington Portland Toronto San Antonio Charlotte Orlando Sacramento Oklahoma City Cleveland Memphis Milwaukee Phoenix New Orleans Dallas Boston Philadelphia Detroit Denver Miami Atlanta Chicago New York Gold

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 16, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

10 hours ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

10 hours ago

Polish Foreign Ministry Confirms Expulsion of 3 Em ..

10 hours ago

Malawi Disposes of Over 16,000 Expired AstraZeneca ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.