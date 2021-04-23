UrduPoint.com
NBA: Results And Standings

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 10:30 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :results and standings on Thursday: Dallas 115, LA Lakers 110 Chicago 108, Charlotte 91 San Antonio 106, Detroit 91 Boston 99, Phoenix 86 Orlando 100, New Orleans 135 Milwaukee 124, Philadelphia 117 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 39 20 0.661 --- Brooklyn 39 20 0.661 0 Milwaukee 36 22 0.621 2 1/2 New York 33 27 0.550 6 1/2 Atlanta 32 27 0.542 7 Boston 32 27 0.542 7 Miami 31 28 0.525 8 Charlotte 28 30 0.483 10 1/2 Indiana 27 31 0.466 11 1/2 Washington 25 33 0.

431 13 1/2 Chicago 25 34 0.424 14 Toronto 25 34 0.424 14 Cleveland 21 37 0.362 17 1/2 Orlando 18 41 0.305 21 Detroit 18 42 0.300 21 1/2 Western Conference Utah 44 15 0.746 --- Phoenix 42 17 0.712 2 LA Clippers 42 19 0.689 3 Denver 38 20 0.655 5 1/2 LA Lakers 35 24 0.593 9 Portland 32 26 0.552 11 1/2 Dallas 32 26 0.552 11 1/2 Memphis 29 28 0.509 14 San Antonio 29 29 0.500 14 1/2 Golden State 29 30 0.492 15 New Orleans 26 33 0.441 18 Sacramento 24 35 0.407 20 Oklahoma City 20 39 0.339 24Minnesota 16 44 0.267 28 1/2Houston 15 44 0.254 29

