NBA: Results And Standings

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 10:40 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :results and standings on Saturday: Denver 129, Houston 116 Miami 106, Chicago 101 Dallas 108, LA Lakers 93 Utah 96, Minnesota 101 New Orleans 108, San Antonio 110 Indiana 115, Detroit 109 Milwaukee 132, Philadelphia 94 New York 120, Toronto 103 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Brooklyn 40 20 0.667 --- Philadelphia 39 21 0.650 1 Milwaukee 37 22 0.627 2 1/2 New York 34 27 0.557 6 1/2 Atlanta 33 27 0.550 7 Boston 32 28 0.533 8 Miami 32 29 0.525 8 1/2 Charlotte 29 30 0.492 10 1/2 Indiana 28 31 0.475 11 1/2 Washington 26 33 0.

441 13 1/2 Chicago 25 35 0.417 15 Toronto 25 35 0.417 15 Cleveland 21 38 0.356 18 1/2 Orlando 18 41 0.305 21 1/2 Detroit 18 43 0.295 22 1/2 Western Conference Utah 44 16 0.733 --- Phoenix 42 17 0.712 1 1/2 LA Clippers 43 19 0.694 2 Denver 39 21 0.650 5 LA Lakers 35 25 0.583 9 Dallas 33 26 0.559 10 1/2 Portland 32 27 0.542 11 1/2 Memphis 30 28 0.517 13 San Antonio 30 29 0.508 13 1/2 Golden State 30 30 0.500 14 New Orleans 26 34 0.433 18 Sacramento 24 35 0.407 19 1/2 Oklahoma City 20 40 0.333 24Minnesota 17 44 0.279 27 1/2Houston 15 46 0.246 29 1/2

