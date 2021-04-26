NBA: Results And Standings
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :results and standings on Sunday: Orlando 112, Indiana 131 Atlanta 111, Milwaukee 104 Golden State 117, Sacramento 113 Washington 119, Cleveland 110 Brooklyn 128, Phoenix 119 Portland 113, Memphis 120 Charlotte 125, Boston 104 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Brooklyn 41 20 0.672 --- Philadelphia 39 21 0.650 1 1/2 Milwaukee 37 23 0.617 3 1/2 New York 34 27 0.557 7 Atlanta 34 27 0.557 7 Boston 32 29 0.525 9 Miami 32 29 0.525 9 Charlotte 30 30 0.500 10 1/2 Indiana 29 31 0.483 11 1/2 Washington 27 33 0.
450 13 1/2 Chicago 25 35 0.417 15 1/2 Toronto 25 35 0.417 15 1/2 Cleveland 21 39 0.350 19 1/2 Orlando 18 42 0.300 22 1/2 Detroit 18 43 0.295 23 Western Conference Utah 44 16 0.733 --- Phoenix 42 18 0.700 2 LA Clippers 43 19 0.694 2 Denver 39 21 0.650 5 LA Lakers 35 25 0.583 9 Dallas 33 26 0.559 10 1/2 Portland 32 28 0.533 12 Memphis 31 28 0.525 12 1/2 San Antonio 30 29 0.508 13 1/2 Golden State 31 30 0.508 13 1/2 New Orleans 26 34 0.433 18 Sacramento 24 36 0.400 20 Oklahoma City 20 40 0.333 24Minnesota 17 44 0.279 27 1/2Houston 15 46 0.246 29 1/2