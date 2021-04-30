NBA: Results And Standings
Fri 30th April 2021
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :results and standings on Thursday: Oklahoma City 95, New Orleans 109 Denver 121, Toronto 111 Houston 143, Milwaukee 136 Minnesota 126, Golden State 114 Detroit 105, Dallas 115 Indiana 113, Brooklyn 130 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Brooklyn 43 20 0.683 --- Philadelphia 41 21 0.661 1 1/2 Milwaukee 38 24 0.613 4 1/2 New York 35 28 0.556 8 Atlanta 34 29 0.540 9 Boston 33 30 0.524 10 Miami 33 30 0.524 10 Charlotte 30 32 0.484 12 1/2 Indiana 29 33 0.468 13 1/2 Washington 28 34 0.452 14 1/2 Chicago 26 36 0.
419 16 1/2 Toronto 26 37 0.413 17 Cleveland 21 41 0.339 21 1/2 Orlando 19 43 0.306 23 1/2 Detroit 19 44 0.302 24 Western Conference Utah 45 17 0.726 --- Phoenix 44 18 0.710 1 LA Clippers 43 21 0.672 3 Denver 42 21 0.667 3 1/2 LA Lakers 36 26 0.581 9 Dallas 35 27 0.565 10 Portland 34 28 0.548 11 Memphis 31 30 0.508 13 1/2 San Antonio 31 30 0.508 13 1/2 Golden State 31 32 0.492 14 1/2 New Orleans 28 35 0.444 17 1/2 Sacramento 25 37 0.403 20 Oklahoma City 21 42 0.333 24 1/2Minnesota 20 44 0.313 26Houston 16 47 0.254 29 1/2