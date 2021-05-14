UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA: Results And Standings

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 12:00 PM

NBA: results and standings

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :results and standings on Thursday in the National Basketball Association: New York 102, San Antonio 98 Atlanta 116, Orlando 93 Miami 106, Philadelphia 94 Phoenix 118, Portland 117 Memphis 116, Sacramento 110 Chicago 114, Toronto 102 Minnesota 103, Denver 114 Charlotte 90, LA Clippers 113 Indiana 133, Milwaukee 142 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 47 23 0.671 --- Brooklyn 46 24 0.657 1 Milwaukee 45 25 0.643 2 Atlanta 40 31 0.563 7 1/2 Miami 39 31 0.557 8 New York 39 31 0.557 8 Boston 35 35 0.500 12 Charlotte 33 37 0.

471 14 Indiana 33 37 0.471 14 Washington 32 38 0.457 15 Chicago 30 40 0.429 17 Toronto 27 43 0.386 20 Cleveland 22 48 0.314 25 Orlando 21 49 0.300 26 Detroit 20 50 0.286 27 Western Conference Utah 50 20 0.714 --- Phoenix 49 21 0.700 1 LA Clippers 47 23 0.671 3 Denver 46 24 0.657 4 Dallas 41 29 0.586 9 Portland 41 30 0.577 9 1/2 LA Lakers 40 30 0.571 10 Golden State 37 33 0.529 13 Memphis 37 33 0.529 13 San Antonio 33 37 0.471 17 New Orleans 31 39 0.443 19 Sacramento 31 39 0.443 19 Minnesota 22 48 0.314 28Oklahoma City 21 49 0.300 29Houston 16 54 0.229 34

Related Topics

Washington Portland Toronto San Antonio Charlotte Orlando Sacramento Cleveland Memphis Milwaukee Phoenix New Orleans Dallas Boston Philadelphia Detroit Denver Miami Atlanta Chicago New York Gold

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Afg ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bill Gates discuss fight agains ..

11 hours ago

UAE and Greece announce safe travel corridor for v ..

11 hours ago

Shakhbout bin Nahyan attends inauguration of Ugand ..

11 hours ago

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.