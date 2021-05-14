NBA: Results And Standings
Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 12:00 PM
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :results and standings on Thursday in the National Basketball Association: New York 102, San Antonio 98 Atlanta 116, Orlando 93 Miami 106, Philadelphia 94 Phoenix 118, Portland 117 Memphis 116, Sacramento 110 Chicago 114, Toronto 102 Minnesota 103, Denver 114 Charlotte 90, LA Clippers 113 Indiana 133, Milwaukee 142 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 47 23 0.671 --- Brooklyn 46 24 0.657 1 Milwaukee 45 25 0.643 2 Atlanta 40 31 0.563 7 1/2 Miami 39 31 0.557 8 New York 39 31 0.557 8 Boston 35 35 0.500 12 Charlotte 33 37 0.
471 14 Indiana 33 37 0.471 14 Washington 32 38 0.457 15 Chicago 30 40 0.429 17 Toronto 27 43 0.386 20 Cleveland 22 48 0.314 25 Orlando 21 49 0.300 26 Detroit 20 50 0.286 27 Western Conference Utah 50 20 0.714 --- Phoenix 49 21 0.700 1 LA Clippers 47 23 0.671 3 Denver 46 24 0.657 4 Dallas 41 29 0.586 9 Portland 41 30 0.577 9 1/2 LA Lakers 40 30 0.571 10 Golden State 37 33 0.529 13 Memphis 37 33 0.529 13 San Antonio 33 37 0.471 17 New Orleans 31 39 0.443 19 Sacramento 31 39 0.443 19 Minnesota 22 48 0.314 28Oklahoma City 21 49 0.300 29Houston 16 54 0.229 34