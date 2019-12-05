NBA: Results and standings

Washington, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :results and standings on Wednesday in the NBA: Dallas 121, Minnesota 114 Atlanta 118, Brooklyn 130 Boston 112, Miami 93 Portland 127, Sacramento 116 Utah 96, LA Lakers 121 Chicago 106, Memphis 99 Oklahoma City 100, Indiana 107 Charlotte 106, Golden State 91 Detroit 103, Milwaukee 127 Orlando 128, Phoenix 114 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 19 3 0.864 --- Boston 15 5 0.750 3 Toronto 15 5 0.750 3 Philadelphia 15 6 0.714 3 1/2 Miami 15 6 0.714 3 1/2 Indiana 14 7 0.667 4 1/2 Brooklyn 11 10 0.524 7 1/2 Orlando 10 11 0.

476 8 1/2 Charlotte 9 14 0.391 10 1/2 Chicago 8 14 0.364 11 Detroit 8 14 0.364 11 Washington 6 13 0.316 11 1/2 Cleveland 5 15 0.250 13 Atlanta 5 17 0.227 14 New York 4 17 0.190 14 1/2 Western Conference LA Lakers 19 3 0.864 --- LA Clippers 16 6 0.727 3 Denver 13 5 0.722 4 Dallas 15 6 0.714 3 1/2 Houston 13 7 0.650 5 Utah 12 10 0.545 7 Minnesota 10 10 0.500 8 Phoenix 9 11 0.450 9 Portland 9 13 0.409 10 Oklahoma City 8 12 0.400 10 Sacramento 8 12 0.400 10 San Antonio 8 14 0.364 11 New Orleans 6 15 0.286 12 1/2 Memphis 6 15 0.286 12 1/2Golden State 4 19 0.174 15 1/2