NBA: Results And Standings
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:50 AM
Washington, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :results and standings on Thursday in the NBA: New York 92, Denver 129 Toronto 109, Houston 119 New Orleans 132, Phoenix 139 (OT) Washington 119, Philadelphia 113 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 19 3 0.864 --- Boston 15 5 0.750 3 Miami 15 6 0.714 3 1/2 Toronto 15 6 0.714 3 1/2 Philadelphia 15 7 0.682 4 Indiana 14 7 0.667 4 1/2 Brooklyn 11 10 0.524 7 1/2 Orlando 10 11 0.476 8 1/2 Charlotte 9 14 0.391 10 1/2 Chicago 8 14 0.364 11 Detroit 8 14 0.
364 11 Washington 7 13 0.350 11 Cleveland 5 15 0.250 13 Atlanta 5 17 0.227 14 New York 4 18 0.182 15 Western Conference LA Lakers 19 3 0.864 --- Denver 14 5 0.737 3 1/2 LA Clippers 16 6 0.727 3 Dallas 15 6 0.714 3 1/2 Houston 14 7 0.667 4 1/2 Utah 12 10 0.545 7 Minnesota 10 10 0.500 8 Phoenix 10 11 0.476 8 1/2 Portland 9 13 0.409 10 Oklahoma City 8 12 0.400 10 Sacramento 8 12 0.400 10 San Antonio 8 14 0.364 11 Memphis 6 15 0.286 12 1/2New Orleans 6 16 0.273 13Golden State 4 19 0.174 15 1/2