UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA: Results And Standings

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 02:30 PM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :results and standings on Saturday in the NBA: Utah 126, Memphis 112 New York 103, Indiana 104 Philadelphia 141, Cleveland 94 Houston 115, Phoenix 109 Dallas 130, New Orleans 84 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 20 3 0.870 --- Boston 16 5 0.762 3 Miami 16 6 0.727 3 1/2 Toronto 15 6 0.714 4 Philadelphia 16 7 0.696 4 Indiana 15 8 0.652 5 Brooklyn 12 10 0.545 7 1/2 Orlando 11 11 0.500 8 1/2 Detroit 9 14 0.391 11 Charlotte 9 15 0.375 11 1/2 Chicago 8 15 0.

348 12 Washington 7 14 0.333 12 Atlanta 5 17 0.227 14 1/2 Cleveland 5 17 0.227 14 1/2 New York 4 19 0.174 16 Western Conference LA Lakers 20 3 0.870 --- Dallas 16 6 0.727 3 1/2 Denver 14 6 0.700 4 1/2 LA Clippers 16 7 0.696 4 Houston 15 7 0.682 4 1/2 Utah 13 10 0.565 7 Minnesota 10 11 0.476 9 Phoenix 10 12 0.455 9 1/2 Oklahoma City 9 12 0.429 10 Portland 9 14 0.391 11 San Antonio 9 14 0.391 11 Sacramento 8 13 0.381 11 Memphis 6 16 0.273 13 1/2New Orleans 6 17 0.261 14Golden State 5 19 0.208 15 1/2

Related Topics

Washington Portland Toronto San Antonio Orleans Charlotte Orlando Sacramento Oklahoma City Cleveland Memphis Milwaukee Phoenix New Orleans Dallas Boston Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago New York

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 8, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Local Press: Resilience spurring UAE’s economic ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

On Int. Civil Aviation Day: ICAO calls for realisi ..

15 hours ago

Man in Lebanon sets himself alight at protest: Red ..

15 hours ago

Trade volume of 200 US$ between Pakistan, Finland ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.