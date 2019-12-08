NBA: Results and standings

Washington, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :results and standings on Saturday in the NBA: Utah 126, Memphis 112 New York 103, Indiana 104 Philadelphia 141, Cleveland 94 Houston 115, Phoenix 109 Dallas 130, New Orleans 84 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 20 3 0.870 --- Boston 16 5 0.762 3 Miami 16 6 0.727 3 1/2 Toronto 15 6 0.714 4 Philadelphia 16 7 0.696 4 Indiana 15 8 0.652 5 Brooklyn 12 10 0.545 7 1/2 Orlando 11 11 0.500 8 1/2 Detroit 9 14 0.391 11 Charlotte 9 15 0.375 11 1/2 Chicago 8 15 0.

348 12 Washington 7 14 0.333 12 Atlanta 5 17 0.227 14 1/2 Cleveland 5 17 0.227 14 1/2 New York 4 19 0.174 16 Western Conference LA Lakers 20 3 0.870 --- Dallas 16 6 0.727 3 1/2 Denver 14 6 0.700 4 1/2 LA Clippers 16 7 0.696 4 Houston 15 7 0.682 4 1/2 Utah 13 10 0.565 7 Minnesota 10 11 0.476 9 Phoenix 10 12 0.455 9 1/2 Oklahoma City 9 12 0.429 10 Portland 9 14 0.391 11 San Antonio 9 14 0.391 11 Sacramento 8 13 0.381 11 Memphis 6 16 0.273 13 1/2New Orleans 6 17 0.261 14Golden State 5 19 0.208 15 1/2