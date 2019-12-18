UrduPoint.com
NBA: Results And Standings

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:10 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :results and standings on Tuesday: Indiana 105 LA Lakers 102 Charlotte 110 Sacramento 102 New York 143 Atlanta 120 Brooklyn 108 New Orleans 101 (OT) Utah 109 Orlando 102 LA Clippers 120 Phoenix 99 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 24 4 0.857 --- Philadelphia 20 8 0.714 4 Boston 17 7 0.708 5 Miami 19 8 0.704 4 1/2 Toronto 18 8 0.692 5 Indiana 19 9 0.679 5 Brooklyn 15 12 0.556 8 1/2 Orlando 12 15 0.444 11 1/2 Charlotte 13 17 0.433 12 Detroit 11 16 0.407 12 1/2 Chicago 10 19 0.

345 14 1/2 Washington 8 17 0.320 14 1/2 New York 7 21 0.250 17 Cleveland 6 21 0.222 17 1/2 Atlanta 6 22 0.214 18 Western Conference LA Lakers 24 4 0.857 --- LA Clippers 21 8 0.724 3 1/2 Dallas 18 8 0.692 5 Denver 17 8 0.680 5 1/2 Houston 18 9 0.667 5 1/2 Utah 16 11 0.593 7 1/2 Oklahoma City 12 14 0.462 11 Sacramento 12 15 0.444 11 1/2 Phoenix 11 16 0.407 12 1/2 Portland 11 16 0.407 12 1/2 Minnesota 10 15 0.400 12 1/2 San Antonio 10 16 0.385 13 Memphis 10 17 0.370 13 1/2 New Orleans 6 22 0.214 18Golden State 5 23 0.179 19afp

