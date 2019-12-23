UrduPoint.com
NBA: Results And Standings

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 10:40 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :results and standings on Sunday: Toronto 110 Dallas 107 Boston 119 Charlotte 93 Milwaukee 117 Indiana 89 Oklahoma City 118 LA Clippers 112 Denver 128 LA Lakers 104 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 27 4 0.871 --- Boston 20 7 0.741 5 Miami 21 8 0.724 5 Toronto 21 8 0.724 5 Philadelphia 21 10 0.677 6 Indiana 20 10 0.667 6 1/2 Brooklyn 16 13 0.552 10 Orlando 12 17 0.414 14 Charlotte 13 20 0.394 15 Chicago 12 19 0.387 15 Detroit 11 19 0.367 15 1/2 Washington 8 20 0.

286 17 1/2 Cleveland 8 21 0.276 18 New York 7 23 0.233 19 1/2 Atlanta 6 24 0.200 20 1/2 Western Conference LA Lakers 24 6 0.800 --- Denver 20 8 0.704 3 Houston 20 9 0.690 3 1/2 LA Clippers 22 10 0.688 3 Dallas 19 10 0.655 4 1/2 Utah 18 11 0.621 5 1/2 Oklahoma City 15 14 0.517 8 1/2 Portland 14 16 0.467 10 Sacramento 12 17 0.414 11 1/2 San Antonio 11 17 0.393 12 Phoenix 11 18 0.379 12 1/2 Memphis 11 19 0.367 13 Minnesota 10 18 0.357 13New Orleans 7 23 0.233 17Golden State 6 24 0.200 18

