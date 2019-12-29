UrduPoint.com
NBA: Results And Standings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 02:00 PM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :results and standings on Saturday : Miami 117, Philadelphia 116 (OT) Washington 100, New York 107 LA Clippers 107, Utah 120 Milwaukee 111, Orlando 100 San Antonio 136, Detroit 109 Portland 120, LA Lakers 128 Chicago 116, Atlanta 81 Houston 108, Brooklyn 98 Minnesota 88, Cleveland 94 Boston 97, Toronto 113 Sacramento 110, Phoenix 112 New Orleans 120, Indiana 98 Golden State 121, Dallas 141 Denver 119, Memphis 110 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 29 5 0.853 --- Miami 24 8 0.750 4 Boston 22 8 0.733 5 Toronto 22 10 0.688 6 Philadelphia 23 12 0.657 6 1/2 Indiana 21 12 0.636 7 1/2 Brooklyn 16 15 0.

516 11 1/2 Orlando 14 18 0.438 14 Chicago 13 20 0.394 15 1/2 Charlotte 13 21 0.382 16 Detroit 12 21 0.364 16 1/2 Cleveland 10 22 0.313 18 Washington 9 22 0.290 18 1/2 New York 9 24 0.273 19 1/2 Atlanta 6 27 0.182 22 1/2 Western Conference LA Lakers 25 7 0.781 --- Denver 22 9 0.710 2 1/2 Houston 22 10 0.688 3 Dallas 21 10 0.677 3 1/2 LA Clippers 23 11 0.676 3 Utah 20 12 0.625 5 Oklahoma City 16 15 0.516 8 1/2 Portland 14 19 0.424 11 1/2 San Antonio 13 18 0.419 11 1/2 Phoenix 12 20 0.375 13 Sacramento 12 20 0.375 13 Memphis 12 21 0.364 13 1/2 Minnesota 11 20 0.355 13 1/2New Orleans 10 23 0.303 15 1/2Golden State 9 25 0.265 17

