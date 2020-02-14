NBA: Results And Standings
Fri 14th February 2020
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :NBA results and standings on Thursday: Boston 141 LA Clippers 133 (2 OT) Oklahoma City 123 New Orleans 118 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 46 8 0.852 --- Toronto 40 15 0.727 6 1/2 Boston 38 16 0.704 8 Miami 35 19 0.648 11 Philadelphia 34 21 0.618 12 1/2 Indiana 32 23 0.582 14 1/2 Brooklyn 25 28 0.472 20 1/2 Orlando 24 31 0.436 22 1/2 Washington 20 33 0.377 25 1/2 Chicago 19 36 0.345 27 1/2 Charlotte 18 36 0.333 28 Detroit 19 38 0.
333 28 1/2 New York 17 38 0.309 29 1/2 Atlanta 15 41 0.268 32 Cleveland 14 40 0.259 32 Western Conference LA Lakers 41 12 0.774 --- Denver 38 17 0.691 4 LA Clippers 37 18 0.673 5 Utah 36 18 0.667 5 1/2 Houston 34 20 0.630 7 1/2 Dallas 33 22 0.600 9 Oklahoma City 33 22 0.600 9 Memphis 28 26 0.519 13 1/2 Portland 25 31 0.446 17 1/2 San Antonio 23 31 0.426 18 1/2 New Orleans 23 32 0.418 19 Phoenix 22 33 0.400 20 Sacramento 21 33 0.389 20 1/2Minnesota 16 37 0.302 25Golden State 12 43 0.218 30