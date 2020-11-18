UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA Reveals Format Tweak For 2020-2021 Campaign

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:20 AM

NBA reveals format tweak for 2020-2021 campaign

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The NBA will use a play-off tournament to determine the seventh and eighth seeds in the 2020-2021 postseason, according to a new format unveiled by the league on Tuesday.

The shortened season tips off on December 22, with each team playing 72 games rather than the traditional 82 games in order to allow playoffs to be completed in July and players to be made available for the Olympics.

The biggest change to the season format is the new method for determining the top eight postseason teams from the Eastern and Western Conferences.

Previously, the top eight teams in each conference advance to the playoffs.

This season, the league plans to play a mini-tournament between teams placed from seventh to 10th in order to determine the seventh and eighth seeds.

A similar format was used last season when the league restarted in its Orlando bubble following a four-month shutdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Under the new format, the team with the seventh-highest winning percentage in each conference will play a home game against the team with the eighth-highest winning percentage in its conference. The winner of that game will take the seventh seeding.

The loser of that game will then play the winner of a play-off between the ninth and tenth placed teams for the eighth and final playoff berth.

The playoff tweak was the most significant change to the league format announced on Tuesday.

A full schedule for the 2020-2021 season will be rolled out in stages, with the first half of the season revealed during pre-season training camps.

Fixtures for the second half of the campaign will be confirmed midway through the season.

Related Topics

Orlando July December Olympics From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

9 hours ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

9 hours ago

CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict as ..

9 hours ago

Over 33,000 Civilians Flee Northern Mozambique Ami ..

9 hours ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Almost Agreed on Octobe ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.