NBA Star Antetokounmpo Joins Ownership Of MLB Brewers

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 08:50 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Greek NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo sparked the Milwaukee Bucks to their first title in 50 years and on Friday became a part owner of Major League Baseball's Milwaukee Brewers.

Merging the worlds of the slam dunk and home run, Antetokounmpo donned a Brewers jersey in a ceremony at the baseball club's home ballpark.

"The city of Milwaukee means so much to me," Antetokounmpo said. "I'm honored to be joining the Brewers ownership group to further my commitment and dedication to this great community. I take great pride in my city and I'm excited about what we can build together." The Brewers, 74-48, lead the National League Central division by 8 1/2 games over Cincinnati as they chase a fourth consecutive playoff berth.

Brewers chairman and principal owner Mark Attanasio introduced Antetokounmpo, the first new individual investor in the Brewers ownership group since Attanasio took control of the team in 2005.

"We're honored to have Giannis join our team of Milwaukee Brewers investors," Attanasio said. "Giannis is a great athlete, a world champion, and a true local hero with international renown." Antetokounmpo signed a five-year contract extension with the Bucks worth $228 million last December.

Just last month, the Greek standout and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player took the Bucks back to the top of the NBA with a victory over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

The Brewers, formed in 1969, have had even less success than the Bucks' half-century of futility since their only other crown. The Brewers lost their only appearance in MLB's World Series championship final in 1982, falling to the St. Louis Cardinals in the maximum seven games.

